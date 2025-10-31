First Look at Zootopia: Better Zoogether! as Cast Member Previews Begin at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Disney has offered up a new look at the new show a week ahead of its official premiere.
As cast member previews begin, Walt Disney World has shared a first glimpse of the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show, which officially opens next week at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- Ahead of its official opening on Friday, November 7th, Disney has shared some images and video clips from the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- The show takes place on Zoogether Day – with a new, less stinky bug scent, CarrotVision 3D glasses, new original characters, and a star-studded finale featuring Gazelle performing “Try Everything."
- As with its predecessor, "It's Tough to Be a Bug," this show is a 3D show – featuring the same 3D glasses as before. In fact, this is the first original 3D show created for the Disney Parks since Mickey's PhilharMagic in 2003.
- The waiting area features at least one display case full of some great Easter Eggs and references. I don't know about you, but I have an urge to pick up some of Duke's totally legit DVDs!
- Onto the show itself, where Officer Clawhauser appears both on the screen and in Audio-Animatronic form.
- You can see more of Officer Clawhauser and some other clips from the show in the video below.
- A detailed marquee for the attraction has also been unveiled, welcoming guests to the Tree of Life Theater. Caricatures of Clawhauser and Flash the Sloth welcome you to the Stand-By entrance and Lightning Lane entrance, respectively. Although, wouldn't it be more appropriate if it were the other way around?
- At the park today, our reporter was able to get an up-close look at the new signage.
- Annual Passholder previews for Zootopia: Better Zoogether! take place on November 5th and 6th, before the attraction officially opens on the 7th.
- When the attraction opens to the public, it will be on the list of Lightning Lane Multi-Pass experiences.
- Of course, it wouldn't be a new Disney attraction without a vast collection of new merchandise, which will be available beginning November 7th.
