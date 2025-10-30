Walt Disney World Updates My Disney Experience App to Improve Functionality of "My Plans" Tab
Update the app on your phone now for a streamlined experience!
Updates have been made to the Walt Disney World My Disney Experience app to improve its functionality.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has updated its My Disney Experience app to improve the functionality of some often used sections by guests.
- The "Future Plans" section has been streamlined into the "My Plans" section, making it easier to find all your booked experiences and add more plans for your next visit.
- Once on the "My Plans" page, simply tap "Add Plans" at the bottom of the page to book Lightning Lane passes, dining reservations, and anything else you might need during you Walt Disney World vacation.
- The "Tip Board" tab has been removed, but you can still access the same page under “Wait Times” on the main app menu.
- Disney has also made general app improvements to "help you discover the latest magic in the parks, including holiday events and seasonal fun."
