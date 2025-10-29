Retro Vibes Come to Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom as Signage for New AstroFizz Snack Stand is Unveiled

AstroFizz replaces the prior Cool Ship stand in Tomorrowland.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , , ,

Signage has arrived for the new AstroFizz snack stand in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.

What's Happening:

  • Back in May, the Cool Ship refreshment stand was removed, and now a new structure has taken shape that ties more into the retro-modern aesthetic that has been appearing in Tomorrowland in recent years.
  • When this new location opens (no timeline has been given yet), it won't be called Cool Ship, but rather AstroFizz – and the signage for that new location has now been installed.
  • Featuring a similar design aesthetic found elsewhere in Tomorrowland, like the Joffrey's Revive kiosk, the AstroFizz logo uses a very mid-century futuristic font.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com