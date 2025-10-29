Retro Vibes Come to Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom as Signage for New AstroFizz Snack Stand is Unveiled
AstroFizz replaces the prior Cool Ship stand in Tomorrowland.
Signage has arrived for the new AstroFizz snack stand in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- Back in May, the Cool Ship refreshment stand was removed, and now a new structure has taken shape that ties more into the retro-modern aesthetic that has been appearing in Tomorrowland in recent years.
- When this new location opens (no timeline has been given yet), it won't be called Cool Ship, but rather AstroFizz – and the signage for that new location has now been installed.
- Featuring a similar design aesthetic found elsewhere in Tomorrowland, like the Joffrey's Revive kiosk, the AstroFizz logo uses a very mid-century futuristic font.
- And here's a look at how the nearly-completed kiosk looks from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.
- The menu for AstroFizz was recently shared, and it will even have a special offering during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.
- An official opening date for AstroFizz has yet to be announced, but with the aforementioned Very Merry offering, it will likely be before the first party on November 7th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A recently released Evil Queen mug from Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel has magically appeared at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
- It will soon be easier than ever to get from Walt Disney World to the Tokyo Disney Resort, as Orlando International Airport is introducing its first-ever nonstop passenger service to Tokyo.
- It's the end of an era at Disney's Hollywood Studios, as the Muppet*Vision 3D marquee has been removed as the area continues its transformation into Monstropolis.
- The live-action version of Ariel has found a temporary new home at Disney's Hollywood Studios, now meeting guests over near Echo Lake.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com