Photos: Muppet*Vision 3D Marquee Removed at Disney's Hollywood Studios as Monstropolis Transformation Gets Underway

The building is set to remain as a theater for the new Monsters Inc. themed area.

It's the end of an era at Disney's Hollywood Studios, as the Muppet*Vision 3D marquee has been removed as the area continues its transformation into Monstropolis.

What's Happening:

  • Muppet*Vision 3D and the surrounding Grand Ave area permanently closed on June 7th, 2025.
  • Construction has started in the months since, notably including demolition of the former Stage One Company Store.
  • Through all of that, the rather generic marquee for Muppet*Vision 3D, introduced in the late 2010s, remained in place – albeit covered.
  • That has changed this week, as the marquee has been removed from the building.

  • When Monstropolis debuts, the former home of the Muppets will be transformed into “The Glob Theater," which will house an unannounced show.
  • Perhaps most excitingly, the land will include Disney’s first-ever suspended coaster, which will be employed to bring the iconic doors scene (or something like it) to life.
  • However, the Muppets won’t be leaving the park entirely as they will be taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in 2026.
  • During an event this summer, Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson stated that they are in discussions with Disney about bringing Muppet*Vision 3D to VR.

