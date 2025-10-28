Photos / Video: Live-Action Ariel Temporarily Relocates to Echo Lake at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Ariel is now meeting guests in front of the former Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost shop.
The live-action version of Ariel has found a temporary new home at Disney's Hollywood Studios, now meeting guests over near Echo Lake.
What's Happening:
- As of today, October 28th, Meet Ariel at Walt Disney Presents is temporarily unavailable to guests. But don't worry, you can still meet with Ariel elsewhere in the park, over near 50's Prime Time Cafe.
- As the Walt Disney World website specifically states that this move is temporary, it's likely that Ariel will make her way back to Walt Disney Presents at some point in the future.
- The relocation is to allow for Santa Duffy to move into her spot at Walt Disney Presents during Disney Jollywood Nights.
- This move comes as much work is taking place in the Animation Courtyard area to prepare for next year’s return of The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Walls have gone up around much of Animation Courtyard, with guests viewing the finale of Walt Disney Presents (whether it be One Man’s Dream or a film preview of a coming feature) having to walk out through the doors they came in and back into the exhibit space.
- Over at Walt Disney Presents, the Meet Ariel signage has been taken down, with the marquee only advertising "Walt Disney: One Man's Dream."
- The Ariel meet & greet has been a part of our world since the debut of the live-action version of The Little Mermaid in May 2023. The space replaced what was formerly a meet & greet with Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc.
- Next door, guests can still enjoy the new The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, a stage show inspired by the classic animated film.
