Disney Jollywood Nights 2025 - A Full Foodie Guide

Sip and savor the season with Hollywood’s glitziest holiday treats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

We’re just about two weeks away from the return of Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios , running on select nights from November 8 through December 21, 2025. This glitzy old Hollywood-themed holiday celebration brings together sparkling entertainment, stylish soirées, and of course, plenty of festive flavors! From fabulous new desserts themed to The Muppets, to jolly cocktails that make spirits bright, this year’s foodie lineup is ready to steal the spotlight.

Yesterday, Disney shared a sneak peek of some Jollywood Nights treats with a fun, kitschy video set inside 50’s Prime Time Café, where a retro TV announcer and a glamorously dressed waitress teamed up to reveal more of the delicious offerings in true old-Hollywood style. Let’s dive right into the lineup of festive treats on the Jollywood Nights foodie guide shared by the Disney Parks Blog .

Hollywood Boulevard

Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby





Food Items:

Charcuterie: House-made cured meats and accompaniments with blue cheese mousse and toasted sourdough

Chorizo Arancini with shaved Parmesan and salmorejo tomato sauce

Hamachi with caper aïoli, Dijon-avocado mousse, and citrus-champagne vinaigrette

Jazzy Sliders: Bison and pork, onion jam, and dulce gorgonzola cheese on a brioche roll

Pork Belly Bao: Korean barbecue, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette

Shrimp Cocktail with house-made cocktail sauce and spicy avocado spread

Sticky Chicken Wings with sweet-and-spicy soy

Tofu Bao: Seared tofu, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Holiday Mickey Hot Cocoa: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with whipped cream, caramel-chocolate brownie Mickey ears, and holiday sprinkles (Non-alcoholic)

The Sleigh Bell: Ginger beer, rosemary syrup, pomegranate, cranberry, and lime juice (Non-alcoholic)

Hollywood Lights: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and cranberry juice

Mocha Espresso Mint-tini: Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Bols Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, and vanilla cream garnished with chocolate and crushed peppermint mix (New)

Old Fashioned: Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon, house-made orange syrup, and maraschino cherries

Peanut Butter Whiskey Cream: RumChata Cream Liqueur and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Poinsettia Fizz: Grand Marnier Liqueur, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and prosecco garnished with frozen cranberries (New)

Pomegranate Whisky Sour: Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whisky, pomegranate juice, and sweet-and-sour

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, salted caramel syrup, and Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s garnished with whipped cream and caramel crispy pearls (New)

Spiced Pear Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, spiced pear syrup, and lemon juice

Vodka Martini: Grey Goose Vodka and Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry

Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club

Sparkling Pomegranate-Apple Cider: Pomegranate green tea topped with sparkling apple cider (Non-alcoholic)

1939 Royale: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, and lime juice topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut (Served in a souvenir champagne flute, while supplies last)

Top Floor Daiquiri: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, and a splash of shimmer (Served in a souvenir champagne flute, while supplies last)



Echo Lake

Backlot Express

Food Items:

Hickory Holiday Mac: Macaroni & cheese with burnt ends, crispy onions, and chili pepper sauce (New)

Jolly Jam Slider: Angus burger with bourbon-garlic-bacon jam, smoky paprika aïoli, and chili pepper sauce served on a Hawaiian roll (New)

Sleigh Bell Brussels Sprouts with bourbon-onion jam and crispy onions (Plant-based) (New)

Sweet Chili Cheer Chicken Slider: Chicken thighs tossed in sweet chili aïoli topped with Asian slaw and cilantro served on a brioche roll (New)

Holly Jolly Bread Pudding: Warm bread pudding swirled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and topped with cherries, holiday sprinkles, and a chocolate gingerbread man (New)

Beverages:

Figgy Pudding Martini: Figenza Mediterranean Fig Flavored Vodka, fig jam, agave, half & half, ginger beer, and allspice garnished with nutmeg (New)

Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA (New)

Miller High Life Lager (New)

Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction

Christmas Gertie Cookie: Gertie sugar cookie with a Santa hat

Dockside Diner

Food Items:

Loaded Samosas: Potato and pea-stuffed samosas with curried chickpeas, plant-based herb crema, and tomato-pomegranate chutney (Plant-based)

Meatball and Polenta: Giant meatball with marinara and creamy cheese polenta

Christmas Tree Cookie Stack: Vanilla cookie stack filled with pistachio buttercream, cranberry, and raspberry jam, topped with sprinkles and a yellow candy star

Beverages:

Sandy Claws Hot Cocoa: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with cherry whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Stroopwafel Bourbon Coffee: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, salted caramel syrup, half & half, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, and caramel sauce garnished with crushed waffle (New)

Epic Eats

Food Items:

S’mores Funnel Cake: Mini funnel cake topped with a giant roasted marshmallow, chocolate and marshmallow sauce, chocolate curls, and cinnamon cereal

Spicy Korean Chicken Funnel Cake: Mini funnel cake topped with spicy Korean fried chicken and pickled slaw



Beverages:

Warm Spiced Chai Cocktail: Twinings Chai Tea, RumChata Cream Liqueur, vanilla, and cinnamon =



Tune-In Lounge

Holiday Dill-light: Hendrick’s Original Gin, John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime juice, pickle juice, chili-lime rim, and pickle garnish (New)

Tropical Tidings: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, Bols Peach Schnapps Liqueur, white cranberry juice, and ginger beer with a shredded coconut rim (New)

Winter Spice Long Island Iced Tea: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Hendrick’s Original Gin, Bacardí Superior Rum, Corazón Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lime juice, cinnamon syrup, cranberry juice, and Sprite with a lemon wheel (New)

In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices, and cinnamon

Sugar Cookie Martini: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Disaronno Originale Liqueur mixed with milk and sugar topped with a sugar cookie and holiday sprinkles





Commissary Lane

ABC Commissary

Food Items:

Birria Taco: Shredded beef and Monterey Jack served with a beef consommé

Cauliflower Taco: Fried cauliflower dusted with chili-lime seasoning on top of a corn tortilla with diced onions, cilantro, and plant-based chipotle cashew crema (Plant-based)

Empanadas with Street Corn: Chicken empanadas served with street corn salad topped with chili peppers, lime, and cotija

Yuca con Chicharrón: Fried pork belly, yuca fries, red pickled onions, and chili-lime seasoning with a yellow pepper aïoli

Taco ‘bout a Holiday Cookie!: Cranberry cheesecake-filled chocolate cookies dipped in cranberry-white chocolate topped with pistachio whipped cream, gold crispy pearls, chocolate holly leaf décor, and holiday sprinkles

Mexican Hot Cocoa Cheesecake: Holiday chocolate cookie streusel, whipped cinnamon-chocolate cheesecake, and spiced whipped cream topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon and mini marshmallows

Beverages:

Chicha Morada: Punch made with purple corn, pineapple, apples, cinnamon, and cloves garnished with a lime wheel (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Chicha Morada with Pisco: Punch made with pisco spirit, purple corn, pineapple, apples, cinnamon, and cloves garnished with a lime wheel (New)

Coquito: Coconut cream, coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, Bacardí Superior Rum, and Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum topped with cinnamon

Oaxaca Old Fashioned: Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, agave nectar, and flavors of chocolate and orange served over ice and garnished with an orange wedge





Grand Avenue

Baseline Tap House

Food Items:

Macaroni & Cheese Croquettes: A blend of pepper jack, Gouda, and cheddar with spicy aïoli dipping sauce

Beverages:

Beer Margarita: Blend of Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, and lime juice topped with North Coast Brewing Co. Scrimshaw Pilsner served over ice



Ice Cold Hydraulics

Food Items:

Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)

Jolly Gingerbread Mini Churros: Gingerbread churros with chocolate-hazelnut sauce and holiday sprinkles (New)



Beverages:

Mint Chocolate Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with chocolate syrup and mint cold foam (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Mint Chocolate Cold Brew with Rum: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with Kōloa Kauaʻi Cacao Rum, chocolate syrup, and mint cold foam (New)





Animation Courtyard

Market

Food Items:

Spring Rolls filled with buffalo chicken and served with jalapeño ranch dipping sauce

Mike-aroon: Toasted coconut cookie with green white chocolate and topped with a sugar eye (New)

Beverages:

Bing Bong Candy Lemonade: Frozen strawberry lemonade slushy and butterfly pea flower tea topped with pink cotton candy and freeze-dried candy (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Caramel-Apple Cider: Werther’s Original Caramel, apple cider, and cinnamon topped with Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Caramel-Apple Cider with Moonshine: Werther’s Original Caramel, apple cider, cinnamon, and Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine topped with Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn (New)

Sunset Boulevard

Anaheim Produce

Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)

Fairfax Fare

Food Items:

Holiday Turkey Popover: Roasted turkey and creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy and cranberry chutney in a house-made popover

“Just the Sides” Popover: Macaroni & cheese and savory collard greens topped with cornbread crumbs in a house-made popover

Raspberry-Lemon Square: Lemon filling topped with raspberry powdered sugar and glazed raspberries (New)



Beverages:

Eggnog: Traditional eggnog with caramel swirl (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Eggnog with Whisky: Traditional eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and caramel swirl (New)

Mistletoe Martini: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and cranberry juice topped with fresh cranberries and mint leaves



Hollywood Scoops

Food Items:

Kermit Mint Whirl: Green apple boba pearls and white chocolate cheesecake topped with mint chocolate chip ice cream and green M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies (Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last) (New)

Miss Piggy Strawberry Glam: Strawberry boba pearls and strawberry cheesecake topped with chocolate pearls, strawberry ice cream, and pink M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies (Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last) (New)



Beverages:

Yuletide Scoop: Vanilla Ice Cream with Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur and Stoli Vanilla Vodka topped with whipped cream and a cherry (New)



The Trolley Car Café

Duffy Brownie: Chocolate brownie, cherries, and white chocolate chips decorated with fudge buttercream and topped with a caramel-chocolate Duffy paw print

Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)





KRNR The Rock Station

Food Items:

Arepas de Choclo: Sweet corn cakes with cheese topped with cilantro aïoli and served with jícama slaw (New)

Churro Sundae: Churros topped with vanilla soft-serve, spiced apples, and spiced chocolate sauce (New)





Beverages:

Spiced Apple Sangria: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, red wine, apple cider, Minute Maid Orange Juice, and lemon and lime juices garnished with a star fruit chip (New)

White Cranberry Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, white cranberry juice, lime juice, and simple syrup with a sugar rim and cranberries (New)



Pretzel Palooza

Guava and Cream Cheese Quesito: Cream cheese and guava baked in a flaky puff pastry (New)

Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)





Snack Cart

Across from Beverly Sunset Boutique (Annual Passholder Exclusive)

Blue Sparkling Cider: White cranberry juice, guava syrup, blue curaçao syrup, lime juice, and sparkling apple cider with a blue sugar rim and sugar snowflake (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Sparkling Snowflake Mimosa: White cranberry juice, guava syrup, blue curaçao syrup, lime juice, and champagne with a blue sugar rim and sugar snowflake (New)





Novelties Available Throughout the Park

Rosie’s All-American Café and Dockside Diner

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor Sipper (Available while supplies last)





Popcorn Carts Throughout the Park

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Jack Skellington Gravestone Bucket (Available while supplies last)