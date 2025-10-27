Retro Meets Refreshment at the Magic Kingdom's New AstroFizz Snack Stand
AstroFizz replaces the prior Cool Ship stand in Tomorrowland.
Over the last few months, construction has been taking place on a new snack stand in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. We now have more details on the new location's name and menu.
What's Happening:
- Back in May, the Cool Ship refreshment stand was removed, and now a new structure has taken shape that ties more into the retro-modern aesthetic that has been appearing in Tomorrowland in recent years.
- When this new location opens (no timeline has been given yet), it won't be called Cool Ship, but rather AstroFizz.
- The Disney Eats Instagram revealed the rather simple menu for the snack stand, which includes:
- Coca-Cola, Fanta Blue Raspberry or Fanta Orange Frozen Slushies
- Cherry Cola Churro: Churro rolled in cherry sugar, drizzled with Coca-Cola Cherry icing, and topped with cherry popping candies
- Popcorn
- Take a look at our most recent construction update on the newly-named AstroFizz from last month.
