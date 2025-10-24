Photos: More New Figment Merchandise Sparks Imagination at EPCOT
One little spark can ignite a whole lot of merch!
Get ready to let your imagination soar because one little spark of inspiration has brought even more Figment merchandise to Walt Disney World! Earlier this week, we spotted some new Figment merchandise, but since then, they’ve added even more to the lineup. From whimsical apparel to collectibles that celebrate everyone’s favorite purple dragon, these new arrivals are a dream come true for Figment fans. If you’re shopping at EPCOT, this fresh wave of merch is bursting with creativity, color, and imagination!
White Figment Zip-Up Hoodie - $59.99
Figment Articulated Figure - $14.99
