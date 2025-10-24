Photos: More New Figment Merchandise Sparks Imagination at EPCOT

One little spark can ignite a whole lot of merch!

Get ready to let your imagination soar because one little spark of inspiration has brought even more Figment merchandise to Walt Disney World ! Earlier this week, we spotted some new Figment merchandise , but since then, they’ve added even more to the lineup. From whimsical apparel to collectibles that celebrate everyone’s favorite purple dragon, these new arrivals are a dream come true for Figment fans. If you’re shopping at EPCOT , this fresh wave of merch is bursting with creativity, color, and imagination!

White Figment Zip-Up Hoodie - $59.99





Figment Articulated Figure - $14.99

