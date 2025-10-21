Attention Illumineers: Disney Lorcana to Have Presence at 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
While we don't know specifics, previous park installations might offer an idea.
Walt Disney World has announced the return of the popular EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This time, including an experience featuring the hugely popular trading card game, Disney Lorcana.
What’s Happening:
- EPCOT has announced the return of the popular EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in early 2026, with a lot of returning favorites from its relatively short history, having launched back in 2017.
- However, as part of that announcement, there was a short blurb about the debut of the enormously popular game, Disney Lorcana at the Walt Disney World festival.
- The announcement, featured on the Disney Parks Blog, said that “the magic of collecting the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game will be coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with exciting activities designed for the whole family showcasing the beautiful artwork on each card."
- While no further details have been revealed for what this experience will entail, we do know that in recent months both Disneyland Paris and Disney California Adventure have been part of the massive debut of the latest chapter of the popular game.
- Take for example, what took place at Disney California Adventure as part of the launch of Fabled. The limited-time experience allowed players (AKA Illumineers) who visited the park the opportunity to get exclusive cards and other freebies and take part in a unique experience themed to the game and its storylines in the little-used Beast’s Library of the Disney Animation building at the park.
- Players/Illumineers were also encouraged to trade cards with each other in a special play zone just outside of Off the Page.
- While this focused on the new chapter, an idea similar to this - perhaps adapted to celebrate the art (as announced) featured on the cards as opposed to the new chapter could easily be made and squeezed into the many shuttered/less used areas of EPCOT.
- This is purely speculation, based only on precedent, as we now know that Disney Lorcana will now be featured at the festival.
- A lot of Lorcana artists are also part of the Disney Fine Arts stable of artists, many of whom also appear at the park for the festival - and could be part of this in some way.
- The incorporation of Disney Lorcana in the festival, as well as the other parks, is something that our own Kyle Burbank had hoped for the popular game, including potential inclusion in the upcoming Villains-land.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, a fan favorite festival that takes place at Walt Disney World, is already well-known for blending visual, performing, and culinary arts, with interactive photo ops, unique food creations, iconic paint-by-numbers murals, and artwork by Disney artists displayed throughout the park, plus the popular DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will take place in 2026 from January 16 until February 23rd.
