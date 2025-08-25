Where "Disney Lorcana" Fits Into the Disney Flywheel

This month, the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game from Ravensenburger is marking its second anniversary. In fact, I had a chance to attend a special celebration of that milestone at this year’s Gen Con just a couple of weeks ago. And while I’ve covered the game from its initial announcement, it was during this panel that a few things clicked for me and made me realize just how well Lorcana now fits into Disney’s proverbial flywheel.

The first part is obvious as Disney Lorcana pulls in characters from around the Disney canon. Not only are new franchises joining the game every few months but, next year, Pixar properties will also be added to the game. There’s no question that the ability for Ravensburger to utilize Disney IP is a huge reason why Lorcana has been so successful.

That said, the TCG doesn’t just leverage these characters (or “glimmers" in the world of Lorcana) for its benefit. Instead, certain character inclusion in the game can help boost other Disney endeavors. Alongside the major names that players know and love, Lorcana has been good about also throwing in some more obscure characters. And while these inclusions often stir up excitement from die-hard fans, it’s safe to say that some of these names are unknown to a large number of players. Similarly, as mentioned during the Gen Con panel, fans of the game may realize that it's been a while since they’ve revisited some of the properties and films featured in the game. In both of these cases, playing and collecting Disney Lorcana can easily inspire some Disney+ binge sessions afterward.

But, in my opinion, the ways in which Disney Lorcana can reinspire Disney output have yet to be fully realized. In particular, I think it would behoove Disney to consider adding some of the Floodborn or other alternate interpretations of characters found in the world of Lorcana to the parks. I’m thinking of meet and greets with these specialty glimmers, whether as part of a hard ticket or perhaps even in a dedicated area. Actually, I think the perfect area for this will be the upcoming Villains land at Magic Kingdom, where I think an entire storyline for the land could take inspiration from Disney Lorcana if Imagineers wanted.

Speaking of the parks, it was clear from the fan Q&A section that there’s a big appetite for Disney Parks characters and even locations to come to Lorcana. In the meantime, though, the game is indeed coming to the Parks in a rather low-key but surprisingly awesome way. Later this month, a Disney Lorcana Collection Challenge will be offered at Disney California Adventure. For a limited time, guests can pick up a free booster pack of Disney Lorcana: Fabled cards and claim a special promo card after completing their quest by trading with other guests.

The moral of the story is, while you might be tempted to assume that Disney Lorcana is just a successful offshoot of the Disney brand that Ravensburger happens to license, the truth is that the famed Disney synergy is alive and well with the game. Moreover, as I’ve explained, the company has only scratched the surface of the numerous integrations that are possible as this TCG continues to grow. Honestly, if I’m smart enough to think of these possibilities, surely there are those at Disney who are on the same page. I just hope that they have the bravery to follow through and realize what an asset they actually have in this creative and ever-expanding property.

An audio version of this essay can be heard in the latest episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast!