Spring Into Fall: Bret Iwan to Appear at Disney Springs to Launch New Apparel Collection

Plus he'll be joined by a good friend for a special Q&A

Revealed only a few days ago, a new collection of apparel from Bret Iwan, Disney Fine Artist and the official voice of Mickey Mouse, is set to debut with a special celebration featuring Iwan himself at Disney Springs this weekend.

What’s Happening:

Official voice of Mickey Mouse and Disney Fine Artist Bret Iwan is set to appear at Disney Springs on Saturday, November 1st.

Devotees may recall that recently, Disney and Iwan teased a special collab that Iwan was the lead designer of - Expedition Mickey Mouse.

This collection of apparel will launch at Disney Springs that same day, with a celebration that begins at the Waterside Stage at 9:15 AM. There, Iwan will be joined by his good friend, Ashley Eckstein, for a special Q&A session.

Shortly thereafter, there will be a special opening moment at the nearby World of Disney, where the new collection will be available for purchase.

From 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM, guests can receive a pre-signed photo and a chance to meet Iwan at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories. For this, guests will join a virtual waitlist at the Waterside Stage, though a standby queue will be available through the scheduled meet & greet time.

First teased just last week, the new collection is inspired by previous works that Iwan did for Disney Fine Art’s Cyclops Print Works, which were all centered around Mickey visiting different National Parks. The new apparel collection carries that aesthetic into the merchandise, with the outdoors and National Parks serving as a huge inspiration to Iwan.

Plus, according to Iwan, there are a number of Easter Eggs that Disney Parks fans will enjoy throughout the apparel, including park icons like Big Thunder Mountain, the Matterhorn, and Everest (at Disney’s Animal Kingdom).

While we know that the collection will launch with a celebration at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs World of Disney location on November 1st, the original tease promised it for locations at both Disneyland (on 10/31) and Walt Disney World (11/1), including:

Disneyland Resort Bonanza Outfitters Rushin' River Outfitters Acorns

Walt Disney World Resort World of Disney Art of Disney Keystone Clothiers Star Traders



