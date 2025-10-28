Trader Sam's Grog Grotto Unleashes New Evil Queen & The Witch Tiki Mug

Trader Sam’s at Disneyland Hotel’s recently released Evil Queen mug has magically appeared at Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats has announced on Instagram that the Evil Queen & The Witch Tiki mug has arrived at Walt Disney World’s Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

Originally released at the beginning of the month at Disneyland’s Trader Sam’s, the mug features a highly detailed design with the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs character in her Old Hag disguise on the front and a silhouette of her real form in the Magic Mirror on the back.

The mug was designed by artist Florian Bertmer, and is only available for a limited time!

Purchasing the mug comes with the Apple in a Brew cocktail, which consists of Ghost Reposado Tequila, cinnamon syrup, Minute Maid Apple Juice, lemon, and ginger.

Like past Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto releases, you can expect the option to purchase the mug without the cocktail with no discount.

The new mug is limited to 2 per person, per transaction while supplies last.

More New Merch:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by Pixar's Cars franchise.

Featuring the beloved 4 wheeled besties Lightning McQueen and Mater, the new plush accessories are absolutely car-door-able.

Fans will also find an additional plush inspired by the iconic sign of the Cozy Cone Motel.

