Pianos, Wind, and Sympathetic Vibrations: Disney Parks Releases New Soundscape Video Featuring The Haunted Mansion

Perhaps for Halloween or maybe even just to relax and unwind, Disney Parks has released an official soundscape video featuring music and sound effects from the iconic attraction, The Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

Continuing a popular YouTube trend, Disney Parks has shared another soundscape video, this time featuring ambient noise and music from the iconic Disney Parks attraction, the Haunted Mansion.

This video clocks in at over three hours, and features all of the well known sounds from the attraction, including (but not limited to) the howling wind, the piano music in the foyer, the ghostly pianist in the hallway or attic (depending on which version of the attraction you’re riding).

Other sounds and music also include (in what some might say might be too upbeat for this kind of video) the graveyard music, and music from the seance room featuring Madame Leota.

Speaking of our favorite disembodied head, the visuals that come with soundscape are some stylized interpretations of classic moments and characters from the attraction, including Madama Leota.

The soundscape video also features loops of the endless hallway - complete with floating candelabra, the tunnel featuring the hitchhiking ghosts, the graveyard, the ballroom, and (if you’re familiar with Florida’s version) the maze of stairs, among others.

As for which mansion is which? You’ll also see the exterior of both the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, and the one at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. It could be argued that as such, you also have Tokyo Disneyland’s, but you can argue that amongst yourselves.

Interestingly, this is an official version of a soundscape from the Haunted Mansion, though other unofficial ones are pervasive across YouTube.

Many have amassed large amounts of views, largely because of their relaxing nature focusing on the sounds of rain outside as featured early on in the attraction, combined with the distant dog howls or cat’s meows with the soft, ethereal sounds of the classic organ playing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”

While this one is a fun, official, Disney Parks version, it focuses more on hitting each part of the classic attraction whereas those unofficial ones find the nuance that makes it relaxing and good for an atmospheric soundscape.

To visit the Haunted Mansion for yourself at either the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World

Want to get married in a spooky Haunted Mansion-inspired setting? Be sure to check out other news from earlier today, revealing the Disney Destiny's Haunted Mansion Parlor as the latest Disney Fairy Tale Weddings location.

