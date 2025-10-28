A Ravishing Bride Without A Vanishing Groom: The Newest Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Location Exclusively Aboard the Disney Destiny
It's a wonderful and perfect venue....just don't think too hard about the lore.
The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will also play host to the newest Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Venue, exclusive to the new ship.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons have unveiled a new venue where couples can exchange their vows, adding their impressive roster of fun and fanciful locations for brides and grooms to say “I Do.”
- The new location? Well this one happens to be at sea - and on the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet - aboard the Disney Destiny.
- There, couples can exchange their eternal love in the ship’s Haunted Mansion Parlor, a mysterious lounge that resembles a first class drawing room from a classic oceanliner, but with a Haunted Mansion twist.
- Inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attraction, the parlor is filled with eerie and spooky design elements, including shifting portraits of a ghostly sea captain and his bride-to-be.
- The parlor even features a large mirror that features some familiar Haunted Mansion friends, including the classic Hitchhiking Ghosts.
- As for the ceremony itself, this venue can hold up to 25 wedding guests, including the couple. The wedding package includes an officiant, floral arrangements, and a cake and champagne celebration that takes place in another venue on the ship.
- When the ceremony and celebration aren’t taking place, guests are still aboard the Disney Destiny, which is filled with Heroes & Villains themed fun across many different venues and experiences.
- Though the Haunted Mansion Parlor exists on another Disney ship, the Disney Treasure, the Disney Parks Blog states that this venue is available exclusively on the Disney Destiny, starting with its scheduled May 14th, 2026 voyage departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- While the Haunted Mansion Parlor venue is exclusive to the Disney Destiny, Disney Fairy Tale Weddings features more than 100 other romantic and unique locations at Disney Parks, Aulani, and even Disney Castaway Cay - the private island destination visited by the Disney Cruise Line. Locations on each of the ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet are also available for these wedding and vow renewal ceremonies.
- The maiden voyage of the Disney Destiny is set to take place later next month, on November 20th, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- For more information about the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Story Woes:
- While the Haunted Mansion Parlor is a perfect location considering how many Haunted Mansion fans there are out there, some might raise an eyebrow to a real wedding ceremony here given the story of the Haunted Mansion attraction.
- Yes, the Parlor has a unique story all it's own but its namesake at the domestic Disney Parks features a bride who notoriously has axed each of her grooms - quite literally.
- I suppose it's a good thing that this isn't the Phantom Manor Parlor - lifting story elements from the Disneyland Paris version of the attraction. That story is more defined (as of 2019), following a bride who is cursed by a phantom with each of her four suitors facing grizzly deaths. One of which was attacked by a grizzly.
