Photos: Get Your Festive Holiday Gear As You Ramp Up For Halloween at Walt Disney World

Pretty sure there are still Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties going on while all of this is available in stores.

While many folks are getting ready to don their Halloween costume in the coming hours and days, those visiting Walt Disney World’s gift shops are already well aware that the holidays are next in line, with shelves full of festive apparel and accessories beckoning fans well ahead of the season.

The Emporium on Magic Kingdom’s Main Street U.S.A. is what drew is in today, and right off the bat, we have a new shoulder plush that we’re sure we will see around the parks this holiday season - Gus from Cinderella in festive Santa hat and scarf, ready to rest on the shoulders of many parkgoers.

A fun ballcap for youth ($26.99) is ready to go overboard on the mouse himself, with both a pair of ears and an additional pair embroidered on the face Mickey Mouse on the front of the cap.

A holiday Mickey plush ($24.99), featuring a fun Elf-like holiday outfit, is also found nearby.

Next we get to some apparel, including a traditional Christmas sweater ($59.99) featuring an unnamed castle (read: get ready for it to appear at Disneyland as well), a green zip hoodie ($49.99) with the classic D-logo and Mickey on the front, with a number of other characters in Santa hats in a square pattern on the back. The younger set - specifically so young that it’s their first Christmas - can find a jumper ($31.99) with our wintery-themed mice friends marking the occasion.

Another zip sweater ($99.99) can be found, featuring Santa Mickey on the front and a generic Walt Disney World logo across the back, this one a bit thicker with a heavy fleece.

It wouldn’t be a special season at Walt Disney World without a special pair of Mouse Ears, these ones shaped like wreaths with Minnie’s bow seemingly inspired by holly. These can be picked for $36.99

More apparel comes in the form of another pullover sweater, featuring a large Mickey Mouse face wearing a Santa hat against a plaid surface ($79.99) and a similar green one, featuring a pattern around the neckline, and both Mickey and Minnie embroidered on the front. No plaid, though. ($69.99)

More appropriate for some of the Florida heat in the winter months, some t-shirts can also be found, including a deep V-neck similar to the sweater, and another with the square prints of the characters in Santa Hats can both be picked up for $34.99 each.

A cardigan was also spotted nearby ($89.99), with a pattern more akin to a traditional Christmas sweater, again with the unspecified Disney Parks castle.

And what Christmas is complete without socks?!

Pluto gets in the fun in the form of a festive cap ($34.99) that features antlers with printed Christmas lights.

More character merch nearby as Stitch finds himself trapped in an ornament (in plush form!) that fans will surely love. ($29.99)

And a more traditional snowglobe ($29.99), complete with the year featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse inside is also available.

A nearby serving plate with Mickey Mouse toothpick holder (legit toothpick holder, not a “toothpick holder” #IYKYK) is available ($39.99) along with even more home goods like a salt and pepper shaker set ($34.99) and Chip & Dale pedestal plate ($49.99).

A glass, featuring a red and white aesthetic and Disney castle is nearby as well, and can be picked up for $19.99.

More fun and treats in holiday cocoa sets and gingersnap cookies that can be picked up and shared with friends and family back home. The same can be said of a special cookie tin that plays Jingle Bells!

Even Starbucks isn’t immune to the Holiday fun. Festive Disney themed straws can be picked up ($14.99), along with fabric cup sleeves ($16.99) and a special tumbler carrying over the Christmas sweater design with a Disney castle and the Starbucks logo ($34.99).

Stitch takes center stage on an ornament featuring the loveable character with a candy cane ($26.99) and a full set of Disney Wishables in blind boxes ($17.99).

A candy cane look carries over to a set of Mouse Ears on Mouse Ears, giving the ears a peppermint candy kind of look with the candy cane-style striping ($36.99).

All this candy style reminds us that it’s the sweetest time of year, and hey! Another long sleeve shirt reminds us of that fact too! This one can be picked up for $59.99.



All of these items were spotted at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

