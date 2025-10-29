Photos: Riverboat Landing Reopens as Extended Queue for The Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom
The loading area for the former Liberty Square Riverboat is getting new use as an extended queue for another nearby attraction.
The former Liberty Square Riverboat Landing has opened once again, but sadly, it's just as an extended queue for The Haunted Mansion.
What's Happening:
- Before the closure of the Rivers of America at the Magic Kingdom, when the queue for The Haunted Mansion needed to be extended beyond its usual space, it would utilize the lower level of the former Keelboats dock.
- However, since walls have gone up around the former Rivers, the queue has just extended out into Liberty Square, creating quite the traffic jam during busier times.
- Now, the Riverboat Landing is being reutilized as an extended queue for the Mansion, not only getting the line out of the street, but also giving guests some much needed shade.
- Interestingly, as revealed in fun map for Piston Peak (the new Cars section of Frontierland replacing the Rivers), the dock structure itself will be sticking around.
- Construction walls now line the main queue for the Mansion, blocking views into the massive Rivers of America construction site.
- Take a look at our latest Rivers of America de-construction update to see what's happened to the former iconic element of the Magic Kingdom.
