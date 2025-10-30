Photos / Video: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Hosts Annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade

The guest-created parade floats have become a staple at the resort's not-so-spooky season celebration.

Just in time for Halloween, a spooky holiday tradition returned to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, as the resort held its annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade.

From October 29th through 31st, the spooky season celebration takes over the campsite, with guests being invited to participate in a site decorating contest, a pumpkin decorating contest, a pet parade, several themed parties, and more. One highlight of the festivities includes the Halloween Golf Cart Parade. Guests who sign up are tasked with dressing up their cart in spectacular Halloween costumes and parade their creations around the campsite.

This year saw dozens of cart entries inspired by Disney classics, Star Wars, park attractions, and other popular movies. Many of the drivers and passengers also dress up in costume to fully immerse themselves into their creations. The Halloween parade only happens once a year, but the tradition has become a mainstay at the resort with many guests planning vacations just to participate in the fan-created entertainment offering. Check out some amazing highlights of the Golf Cart Extravaganza.

The Emperor’s New Groove

Pandora: The World of Avatar

Toy Story

Spiders

Inside Out

The Haunted Mansion





Hades from Hercules

Titanic

Bluey

Maelstrom

Walt Disney World Monorail

Terrifier

Oktoberfest

Muppet*Vision 3D

Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney Game Night

The Mandalorian

101 Dalmations

Spider-Man

The Hollywood Tower Hotel

Mickey’s Fresh Popped Popcorn





Seven Dwarfs Abandoned Mine Train

Trick or Treat

Merry Thanksgivoween

Alice in Wonderland

Up

Finding Nemo

Zootopia

Tangled

