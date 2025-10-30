Photos / Video: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Hosts Annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade
Just in time for Halloween, a spooky holiday tradition returned to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, as the resort held its annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade.
From October 29th through 31st, the spooky season celebration takes over the campsite, with guests being invited to participate in a site decorating contest, a pumpkin decorating contest, a pet parade, several themed parties, and more. One highlight of the festivities includes the Halloween Golf Cart Parade. Guests who sign up are tasked with dressing up their cart in spectacular Halloween costumes and parade their creations around the campsite.
This year saw dozens of cart entries inspired by Disney classics, Star Wars, park attractions, and other popular movies. Many of the drivers and passengers also dress up in costume to fully immerse themselves into their creations. The Halloween parade only happens once a year, but the tradition has become a mainstay at the resort with many guests planning vacations just to participate in the fan-created entertainment offering. Check out some amazing highlights of the Golf Cart Extravaganza.
The Emperor’s New Groove
Pandora: The World of Avatar
Toy Story
Spiders
Inside Out
The Haunted Mansion
Hades from Hercules
Titanic
Bluey
Maelstrom
Walt Disney World Monorail
Terrifier
Oktoberfest
Muppet*Vision 3D
Pirates of the Caribbean
Disney Game Night
The Mandalorian
101 Dalmations
Spider-Man
The Hollywood Tower Hotel
Mickey’s Fresh Popped Popcorn
Seven Dwarfs Abandoned Mine Train
Trick or Treat
Merry Thanksgivoween
Alice in Wonderland
Up
Finding Nemo
Zootopia
Tangled
