Photos: Lakeshore Lodge Continues to Take Shape, Including the Bold Lobby and A-Frame Cabins

The resort is expected to open in 2027.

Walt Disney World’s new massive Disney Vacation Club resort Lakeshore Lodge is really taking shape. Check out the latest construction update on the project.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to the Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place took a look at the latest construction progress of Disney Lakeshore Lodge.

The upcoming resort is situated on site of the former Disney’s River Country waterpark, in between Wilderness Lodge and For Wilderness.

Set to open sometime in 2027, the resort was originally announced back in October 2018 as Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge before being rebranded in 2024.

The massive 900 room resort will be the latest in DVC’s ever expanding portfolio.

In addition to standard rooms, guests will be able to stay in treehouse suites and waterfront A-frame cabins, a lakeside restaurant, and more all inspired by nature and its influence on Disney artists.

Checking out the construction from across Bay Lake, it cannot be understated how much this resort towers over the tree line.

As we got closer, we could see foundation jutting out of the water, potentially for a boat dock or restaurant.

Many of the resort’s windows have already been installed, as well.

On the shoreline, foundations for the lakeside A-frames are starting to take their iconic shape. I imagine these will be some of the coolest rooms on property.

The bold, geometric entrance and lobby for Lakeshore Lodge is also really starting to take shape.

Disney is making fast work on their latest resort.

With many fans worried about the impact the new resort will have on Fort Wilderness, it is abundantly clear that some of the quiet and expansive nature of the campground will be affected by the new resort.

Recently, Walt Disney World has been building massive hotel towers throughout the resort, Lakeshore Lodge looks to be one of the most promising of the bunch.

It’ll be exciting to watch the small details of this new luxury resort come to life!

