Photos / Video: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Hosts Annual Pet Costume Parade Just in Time for Halloween
Who do you think was Best in Show?
As Halloween approaches, Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground once again hosted their annual Pet Costume Parade, where guests and their beloved pets dressed together in classic Disney costumes.
Geppetto and Pinocchio
Coco
Inside Out
Kermit and Gonzo
Mary Poppins and Bert
Hitchhiking Ghosts
And The Rest
The Pet Parade concluded with some awards being handed out, including Best Family Group and Best in Show.
