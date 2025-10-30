Photos / Video: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Hosts Annual Pet Costume Parade Just in Time for Halloween

Who do you think was Best in Show?

As Halloween approaches, Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground once again hosted their annual Pet Costume Parade, where guests and their beloved pets dressed together in classic Disney costumes.

Geppetto and Pinocchio

Coco

Inside Out

Kermit and Gonzo

Mary Poppins and Bert

Hitchhiking Ghosts

And The Rest

The Pet Parade concluded with some awards being handed out, including Best Family Group and Best in Show.

