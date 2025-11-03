New "Zootopia: Better Zoogether" Popcorn Bucket Rolls Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom
This new collectible arrives just in time for the debut of the park's brand-new 4D show.
A brand-new collectible popcorn bucket is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom to celebrate the premiere of the park's new Zootopia attraction.
What’s Happening:
- The Zootopia: Better Zoogether Popcorn Bucket arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom this Friday, November 7, 2025.
- The bucket is modeled after a Zootopia Police Department (ZPD) three-wheeled vehicle, with Judy Hopps at the wheel and Nick Wilde in the passenger seat.
- The bucket also includes a special themed lanyard featuring artwork and characters from the new show.
- It also features a "Zoogether Day" logo on the back of the vehicle.
- The bucket will be available at several popcorn locations throughout the park, including Trek Snacks, Mahindi in Africa, and Chakranadi in Asia.
- The bucket's release coincides with the grand opening of the new 4D show, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, which also opens on November 7 in the Tree of Life Theater.
- We recently posted a photo update of the queue of the Zootopia: Better Zoogether! attraction.
We also posted a first look inside the Zootopia: Better Zoogether! attraction, which is currently in Cast previews.
Animal Kingdom Goes Wild for Zoogether Day
- The new popcorn bucket is just one part of a larger Zootopia celebration starting this week at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Zootopia: Better Zoogether! officially opens on November 7. This new 4D experience, which replaces It's Tough to be a Bug!, invites guests to a "Zoogether Day" celebration. Guests will wear "CarrotVision" 3D glasses and join a livestream watch party of events across Zootopia, featuring an ice-skating spectacular from Tundratown and synchronized swimming from Marsh Market.
- Guests will be able to meet Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde at the new "Zoogether Day Gathering Spot" near the Tree of Life.
- Other new snacks will be available, including Clawhauser's Big Donut Macaron, the Cub Soda, and the Bunny Burrow Brew.
- A new Zootopia merchandise collection, including apparel, pins, and a Loungefly backpack, will debut at Discovery Trading Company.
