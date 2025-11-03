New "Zootopia: Better Zoogether" Popcorn Bucket Rolls Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom

This new collectible arrives just in time for the debut of the park's brand-new 4D show.

A brand-new collectible popcorn bucket is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom to celebrate the premiere of the park's new Zootopia attraction.

What’s Happening:

  • The Zootopia: Better Zoogether Popcorn Bucket arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom this Friday, November 7, 2025.
  • The bucket is modeled after a Zootopia Police Department (ZPD) three-wheeled vehicle, with Judy Hopps at the wheel and Nick Wilde in the passenger seat.
  • The bucket also includes a special themed lanyard featuring artwork and characters from the new show.
  • It also features a "Zoogether Day" logo on the back of the vehicle.
  • The bucket will be available at several popcorn locations throughout the park, including Trek Snacks, Mahindi in Africa, and Chakranadi in Asia.
  • The bucket's release coincides with the grand opening of the new 4D show, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, which also opens on November 7 in the Tree of Life Theater.
  • We recently posted a photo update of the queue of the Zootopia: Better Zoogether! attraction.
    We also posted a first look inside the Zootopia: Better Zoogether! attraction, which is currently in Cast previews.

Animal Kingdom Goes Wild for Zoogether Day

  • The new popcorn bucket is just one part of a larger Zootopia celebration starting this week at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • Zootopia: Better Zoogether! officially opens on November 7. This new 4D experience, which replaces It's Tough to be a Bug!, invites guests to a "Zoogether Day" celebration. Guests will wear "CarrotVision" 3D glasses and join a livestream watch party of events across Zootopia, featuring an ice-skating spectacular from Tundratown and synchronized swimming from Marsh Market.
  • Guests will be able to meet Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde at the new "Zoogether Day Gathering Spot" near the Tree of Life.
  • Other new snacks will be available, including Clawhauser's Big Donut Macaron, the Cub Soda, and the Bunny Burrow Brew.
  • A new Zootopia merchandise collection, including apparel, pins, and a Loungefly backpack, will debut at Discovery Trading Company.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan