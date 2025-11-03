Photos: Go Gazelle with Animal Kingdom's Zootopia: Better Zoogether! Merch

We got a first hand look at the shirts, pins and bags hitting Discovery Trading Company.

At Walt Disney World today, Laughing Place got a firsthand look at the new merch that will soon be released for Zootopia: Better Zoogether! at Animal Kingdom.

There are several shirts, beginning with a colorful t-shirt based off the attraction poster, featuring Judy, Nick, and Clawhauser - the latter of whom is decked out in his own best Gazelle fanboy look.

Speaking of Gazelle, you'll find her on her own new shirt.

While the ever-speedy Flash can be found on this "Party Animal" Cozy Crewneck.

New pins include a Party Animal Flash pin and exclusive Gazelle pin for Annual Passholders, plus a Zootopia: Better Zoogether! opening day pin.

And then there's the Mystery Set of Zootopia: Better Zoogether! pins.

Party Animal Flash just can't stop partying, as he's also featured on a water bottle.

And there's a Loungefly bag based off the attraction poster art that also glows in the dark.

All these items will be available at at Animal Kingdom's Discovery Trading Company beginning on November 7, the same day Zootopia: Better Zoogether! officially opens.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is currently in previews and you can see our video of the full show below.

