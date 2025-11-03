Photos: Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde's New Outfits at Animal Kingdom

The ZPD’s finest are sporting fresh new looks on Discovery Island at Walt Disney World.

Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are reporting for duty with brand-new looks at Disney's Animal Kingdom!

What’s Happening:

  • Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will be meeting guests in new outfits at Disney's Animal Kingdom, moving away from their previous ZPD uniforms.
  • Nick Wilde is set to wear his casual pink floral-patterned button-down shirt, patterned tie, and light-colored pants from the film. Judy Hopps will also sport an updated, more detailed ZPD uniform.
  • We have noticed that Nick Wilde looks wider eyed than he appeared when we previously saw the new Zootopia outfits for Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps.
  • The duo will be found at the Zoogether Day Gathering Spot on Discovery Island, located near the Tree of Life.

Comparison of Nick as he appeared earlier this year and how he currently appears.

Zootopia: Better Zootgether!

