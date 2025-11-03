Watch the Complete "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" 4D Attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Get ready to celebrate Zoogether Day!
Celebrate Zoogether Day! While the new show is still in previews, we have captured the complete video of the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Presenting a full look at the attraction, so beware, there are spoilers aplenty!
- Housed in the Tree of Life Theater, the show replaces the long-running It's Tough to be a Bug! and invites guests (wearing "Carrot Vision" 3D glasses) to a "Zoogether Day" watch party.
- The plot follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they join a city-wide celebration featuring performances from different biomes, including an ice-skating spectacular from Tundratown and synchronized swimming from the Marsh Market.
- The show introduces a new character, Heidi Howler, a wolf who hosts the "Zoogether Day LIVE!" broadcast.
- Guests will spot a new audio-animatronic of Officer Clawhauser in the theater, decked out for the celebration.
- As a 4D experience, the show uses numerous in-theater effects, including puffs of air, water mists, and bubbles. It also re-uses the famous "bug" effect from its predecessor, simulating critters scurrying under the benches during a key scene.
- The show features the return of original voice actors Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy) and Jason Bateman (Nick), and concludes with a high-energy musical finale.
- The new 4D show is currently in its final days of previews with the official opening set for November 7.
- We previously posted a full photo update of the queue of the Zootopia: Better Together! attraction.
