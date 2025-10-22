Nick and Judy from “Zootopia” Go on an Undercover Mission at Tokyo Disney Resort
Some fun “Zootopia 2” inspired treats, merchandise, and character appearances are coming to Tokyo Disney Resort next month.
Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps are going on an undercover mission as the world of Zootopia 2 comes to Tokyo Disney Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Coinciding with the release of Zootopia 2 in theaters, Tokyo Disney Resort will be introducing some new, exclusive merchandise and menu items inspired by the film, under the theme of “Under-Cover Mission."
- The new merchandise items, ranging from keychains and tote bags, to plush of Nick and Judy in their new costumes from the film, will be available starting November 26th – the same day the film is released in theaters.
- Among the food items available are a donut and popcorn, which, seeing as this is Tokyo Disney, will likely be a fun flavor.
- Nick and Judy will be wearing their Zootopia 2 costumes during the "Toys Wonderous Christmas!" parade, as part of Disney Christmas from November 11th through December 25th.
More Zootopia News:
- Zootopia: Better Zoogether! Merchandise Coming Soon to Disney's Animal Kingdom
- Meet Zootopia's Newest Faces as You Color, Play, and Solve Mysteries with the "Zootopia 2" Activity Pack
- Better Zoogether! Walt Disney World Reveals New Poster for New "Zootopia" Attraction
- New Collab Sees Real World Vehicles Custom Animated Into World of "Zootopia 2"
- Go Wild With New Song From "Zootopia 2" Now Available on Streaming Services
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com