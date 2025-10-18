Meet Zootopia's Newest Faces as You Color, Play, and Solve Mysteries with the "Zootopia 2" Activity Pack

Disney has shared a fun new "Zootopia 2" Activity Pack.

Get to know the citizens of Zootopia, both familiar and new, with a newly released Activity Pack inspired by Zootopia 2.

What’s Happening:

  • With a little over a month to go until the highly-anticipated release of the sequel to the beloved 2015 Disney animated film, Disney has shared an online Zootopia 2 Activity Pack.
  • This new Activity Pack comes in a .pdf format and can be printed out or used through an online software such as Photoshop.
  • Black and white images of characters from the original film such as Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Gazelle can be colored in or simply admired.

  • There’s also some new characters, such as Gary the Snake and Mayor Winddancer.

  • The Activity Pack also lets you play a few fun games, such as “Detect the Differences," “Where’s Gary?" and “Friendship Cards."

About Zootopia 2:

  • Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
  • To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
  • Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.

