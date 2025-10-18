Meet Zootopia's Newest Faces as You Color, Play, and Solve Mysteries with the "Zootopia 2" Activity Pack

Get to know the citizens of Zootopia, both familiar and new, with a newly released Activity Pack inspired by Zootopia 2.

What’s Happening:

With a little over a month to go until the highly-anticipated release of the sequel to the beloved 2015 Disney animated film, Disney has shared an online Zootopia 2 Activity Pack

This new Activity Pack comes in a .pdf format and can be printed out or used through an online software such as Photoshop.

Black and white images of characters from the original film such as Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Gazelle can be colored in or simply admired.

There’s also some new characters, such as Gary the Snake and Mayor Winddancer.

The Activity Pack also lets you play a few fun games, such as “Detect the Differences," “Where’s Gary?" and “Friendship Cards."

About Zootopia 2:

Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.

