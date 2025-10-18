Meet Zootopia's Newest Faces as You Color, Play, and Solve Mysteries with the "Zootopia 2" Activity Pack
Disney has shared a fun new "Zootopia 2" Activity Pack.
Get to know the citizens of Zootopia, both familiar and new, with a newly released Activity Pack inspired by Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- With a little over a month to go until the highly-anticipated release of the sequel to the beloved 2015 Disney animated film, Disney has shared an online Zootopia 2 Activity Pack.
- This new Activity Pack comes in a .pdf format and can be printed out or used through an online software such as Photoshop.
- Black and white images of characters from the original film such as Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Gazelle can be colored in or simply admired.
- There’s also some new characters, such as Gary the Snake and Mayor Winddancer.
- The Activity Pack also lets you play a few fun games, such as “Detect the Differences," “Where’s Gary?" and “Friendship Cards."
About Zootopia 2:
- Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
- To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
- Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.
More Zootopia News:
- Better Zoogether! Walt Disney World Reveals New Poster for New "Zootopia" Attraction
- New Collab Sees Real World Vehicles Custom Animated Into World of "Zootopia 2"
- "Dancing With The Stars" Disney Night Reveals Another Cast Addition to "Zootopia 2"
- Go Wild With New Song From "Zootopia 2" Now Available on Streaming Services
- Inside "Zootopia 2" and the Wildest Score Michael Giacchino Has Composed