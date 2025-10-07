Inside "Zootopia 2" and the Wildest Score Michael Giacchino Has Composed

When audiences return to the bustling world of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde this November, they’ll hear a soundtrack unlike anything else in Disney Animation history. That’s because Academy Award–winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Incredibles, Up, Lost) has gone further, wilder, and more experimental than ever before for Zootopia 2.

During a recent panel at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Giacchino reflected on his journey with the company, his philosophy of scoring, and why this sequel demanded an “insane" musical approach.

For Giacchino, music has never been about simply filling in the background. “If you and I aren’t hand-in-hand telling the same story," he recalled Brad Bird warning him on The Incredibles, “the audience is going to start thinking things we don’t want them to think."

That perspective, born on his very first animated film, has shaped his entire career. Whether it’s a superhero epic or a heartfelt Pixar adventure, Giacchino insists his job is to dig into what the characters feel—their aspirations, setbacks, and emotional truths—and make sure audiences experience that journey right alongside them.

“When you think about it," he added, “Remy the rat is no less real than Captain Kirk. They’re both meant to represent us. And the music has to treat them that way."

So how do you musically capture the bustling metropolis of animals that is Zootopia? According to Giacchino, by embracing chaos. “This might be the most insane score I’ve ever written," he laughed. “Byron and Jared just kept telling me: go further. Make it dumber. Push it."

The result is a whirlwind of styles: bluegrass banjo that suddenly swerves into a 1970s cop-show groove, a romantic French bistro interlude that gives way to full-on heavy metal complete with screaming vocals. “It’s like a snake winding through the woods," Giacchino explained. “Always shifting, but it always feels right."

Even the instruments reflect that eclecticism. Alongside a traditional orchestra, Giacchino raided percussion warehouses, borrowed rare instruments like the flapamba, and even used homemade creations from his kids—including a brass gong that had sat unused in the family home for years. “There was no such thing as no on this score," he said. “Every crazy idea was welcome."

To capture the energy of the film, Giacchino recorded the score with an 85-piece orchestra, all together, in the same room. “It’s like an 85-piece band," he explained. “The magic comes from players feeding off each other’s energy. You can’t fake that by recording separately."

That decision gave the music a unique vitality. Instead of isolated layers stitched together later, the score feels alive, organic, and full of spontaneous energy. Directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, both music lovers themselves, embraced every unexpected turn. “You’ve got to work with people who love music," Giacchino noted. “And they absolutely do."

Of course, with any sequel comes the challenge of balancing the familiar with the new. Giacchino looked to The Empire Strikes Back for inspiration. “John Williams didn’t just rehash the first score, he expanded it," Giacchino explained. “New characters, new places, new emotions. That’s what gives a sequel its life."

For Zootopia 2, that meant crafting fresh musical identities for new characters like the Lynxleys and Gary, while also exploring the sounds of previously unseen environments. Those additions, Giacchino believes, will help the sequel feel bigger, bolder, and richer than the first film.

Despite decades of accolades, Giacchino still approaches his work with the enthusiasm of the kid who once sketched Planet of the Apes scenes in his basement. “It’s all a playground," he said. “I just want to mess around and have fun. In some ways, I’m still that 13-year-old playing with Buck Rogers and Star Wars action figures."

That sense of play is woven into every note of Zootopia 2. From heartfelt themes for Judy and Nick to the outlandish cartoony riffs inspired by classic Warner Bros. shorts, the score is equal parts emotional anchor and madcap joyride.

With Zootopia 2 arriving in theaters this November, audiences are in for a musical experience as vibrant and unpredictable as the world it brings to life. Giacchino’s score, born from collaboration, experimentation, and a deep love of storytelling, promises to make the return to Zootopia both heartfelt and hilariously wild. Zootopia 2 will hit theaters this Thanksgiving.