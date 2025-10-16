New Collab Sees Real World Vehicles Custom Animated Into World of "Zootopia 2"
Three real life Volkswagen vehicles will appear (under a Zootopia-style parody brand) in the new movie.
A new partnership between Volkswagen and Disney will see three custom animated Volkswagen vehicles appear in the new movie, Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios and Volkswagen have announced a unique partnership as we approach the debut of Zootopia 2, coming to theaters next month.
- In Zootopia 2 audiences will see Volkswagen represented as ‘Wolfswagen’ in the movie, a tongue-in-cheek homage to the brand’s headquarters in Wolfsburg.
- As part of the unique collaboration, three custom-animated Volkswagen vehicles will appear in the film, inspired by all-electric Volkswagen models - ID.3. ID.4, and ID.7 Tourer.
- Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Volkswagen have released their co-branded campaign commercial. The 30-second spot not only builds anticipation for the new animated adventure, but also shows the Volkswagen models with a stylized look to match the film as well as featuring Gazelle’s new song, “Zoo."
- The spot will run in theaters, on TV and across social media worldwide.
- Previously, Volkswagen has worked with Disney on several occasions, including working with the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and with Marvel Studios on the film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as part of the ID. Buzz market launch.
- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- Zootopia 2 opens in theaters everywhere on November 26th.
Blast From the Past:
- Zootopia is known for parodying many real-world brands and products, but to get actual custom-animated models of their own cars into the film feels like a pretty big moment - even under their Zootopia brand “Wolfswagen."
- However, there is a precedent for real product placement in an animated film.
- To add realism (and color!) to the mostly gray skylines of an animated New York City, one of Disney Animation’s first use of real world products dates back to 1988’s Oliver & Company
- Blatant product placement - a rarity for animation at the time - took place largely in the backgrounds of the film, with billboards for Coca-Cola, Kodak, Sony, Panasonic, McDonald’s, Tab, and more.
- You can see many of these in a single sequence of the film, taking place in Times Square, when Dodger sings “Why Should I Worry?"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com