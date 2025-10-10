Go Wild With New Song From "Zootopia 2" Now Available on Streaming Services

The new song is once again performed by Shakira as Gazelle for the new sequel

What is sure to be a the hit song from Walt Disney Animation Studio’s upcoming film, Zootopia 2, has now arrived on most major music streaming services well ahead of the theatrical release of the new highly anticipated new movie.

What’s Happening:

The first song from the new soundtrack to Zootopia 2 has arrived on most major streaming platforms - “Zoo" performed by Shakira in the new film.

has arrived on most major streaming platforms - “Zoo" performed by Shakira in the new film. Shakira once again reprises her role as music sensation Gazelle in the new film, who also was the voice behind the song “Try Everything" from the original Zootopia .

. That first song has become so synonymous with the film, that it was even used by Robert Irwin in this season’s Disney Night on Dancing With The Stars , where he also revealed that he will be providing a voice Zootopia 2 .

where he also revealed that . This new song is just as catchy as the first, and will likely become the anthem for the new movie.

You can listen to the new song now below (Spotify) or on other services like Apple Music.

Shakira isn’t the only person lending her voice to one of Zootopia’s residents. Along with the aforementioned Robert Irwin, we also know that an astounding pool of talent has been revealed in the cast, including Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.

Comedian Fortune Feimster previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries; Idris Elba returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.

In Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia , director/co-writer Encanto Zootopia, director Encanto ) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto ) produces.

, director/co-writer director ) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer ) produces. Zootopia 2 will open in theaters everywhere on November 26th.

will open in theaters everywhere on November 26th. For more about the music of the film, be sure to discover more about Michael Giacchino’s wild new score