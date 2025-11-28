Figment Spreads Holiday Cheer at EPCOT by Donning New Holiday Sweater for His Meet and Greet
The new sweater, similar to that seen in the attraction, debuts alongside the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
The kick off of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has seen the beloved imaginary dragon Figment take on a new, festive meet and greet look.
What's Happening:
- Figment is now sporting a version of his holiday sweater – seen in Journey into Imagination with Figment – at his meet and greet in the ImageWorks.
- While very similar to the sweater in the attraction, this one is a little different, taking on a darker hue and not featuring the Imagination pavilion logo.
- The wonderful Figment meet and greet debuted in September 2023, themed to the Dreamport, and featuring with a fun audio moment using cues from the original Journey into Imagination attraction.
- Of course, Figment is once again sporting his festive sweater aboard Journey into Imagination with Figment. Thus far today, the attraction has been down, but here's a look at Figment from his sweater's debut year of 2020.
- Over at Creations Shop, EPCOT guests can once again pick up their very own version of Figment's sweater to wear, as well as a collection of other items featuring the design.
- Be sure to follow along with us for continuing coverage from the kick of the EPCOT International Festival of Holidays – and be sure to follow our Live Blog!
