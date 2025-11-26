Photos: A Merry Menagerie and More Holiday Decor Transforms Disney's Animal Kingdom Into a Winter Wonderland

Explore how Walt Disney World's most beautiful park is decked out for the 2025 holiday season.

The holiday season has descended upon Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where the park has been beautifully decked out for the festive season with unique and world-building decorations.

In fact, as soon as guests approach the park, they can choose to take a photo with this winter wonderland of a backdrop.

Merry Menagerie

Discovery Island is filled with sparkling white holiday decorations and colorful, animal-inspired luminaries, and throughout the day, the area springs to life with a Merry Menagerie of winter animals, accompanied by serenading musicians as they create a playful atmosphere of festive fun.

A great collection of Merry Menagerie merchandise and apparel is available at Island Mercantile – including a new T-Shirt and Spirit Jersey.

Last year saw the release of a light-up ornament set featuring some of the adorable animal-inspired luminaries found throughout Discovery Island. This year, the set features a different colleciton of animals – retailing for $39.99.

Two very cute dated pins are available to add to your collection.

Returning from previous years is this adorable penguin hand puppet, available for $22.99.

Santa Claus at Restaurantosaurus

For one final year, guests will be able to meet Santa Claus at Restaurantosaurus in DinoLand U.S.A. – which will be closing permanently in February 2026 to make way for Tropical Americas. Specifically, Santa will be attending the 75th Annual Dino Institute Holiday Party on the patio at Restaurantosaurus.

The decorations and signage at the meet & greet adds to the established grad student theme of Restaurantosaurus and the Dino Institute, with some added holiday flair.

There’s even an Employee of the Month award dedicated to Dr. Grant Seeker of DINOSAUR fame.

In the same area of Restaurantosaurus, guests can purchase some holiday treats to enjoy before or after meeting Santa.

The construction walls in DinoLand advertise the Santa meet and greet through some fun posters.

What's left of DinoLand features some returning decorations, such as these caroling dinosaurs atop Restaurantosaurus.

The Donald's Dino Bash meet and greets along the Cretaceous Trail also are sporting their kitschy holiday best.

Holidays in Pandora and Africa

Elsewhere, the often handmade decorations add a further sense of place to one of Disney’s most detailed and immersive theme parks worldwide.

More Walt Disney World News: