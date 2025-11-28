Photos: Santa Goofy Crash Lands Into The Odyssey for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays This Year

EPCOT is once again putting the “festive” in “festival” this year as they kick off the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. As part of the fun this year, guests visiting that park can head over to the Odyssey - that building between Test Track and the Mexico Pavilion if you’re heading into World Showcase - and meet a fun, holiday character.

Inside, among the wonderful tree displays reminiscent of the Balsam Hill displays featured in Communicore Hall last year, guests will find Santa Goofy ready and waiting to take pictures and mingle with those celebrating the season.

There is also a festive backdrop behind Goofy and his Santa sleigh, adding to the enchanting and whimsical holiday atmosphere.

Taking place now through December 30th, 2025, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is celebrating the season with special decor, entertainment, and flavors throughout the park. While Santa Goofy is part of the fun at the Odyssey pavilion, Santa himself will be making appearances in Communicore Hall at the park. Elsewhere, you can also enjoy performances by holiday storytellers throughout World Showcase, as well as Joyful! A Celebration of the Season on the Communicore Plaza stage. Not to mention, the annual tradition of the Candlelight Processional in The American Adventure pavilion.

