Photos / Video: New Puppetry Show Debuts in the Germany Pavilion for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

If you're a fan of slightly creepy puppets, then this is the show for you!

A new Holiday Storyteller show has debuted in the Germany pavilion for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays – and it features puppets!

Explore German holiday traditions brought to life in Micha’s Adventskalender Puppetry—a magical puppet theatre adventure for the whole family! Specifically, the show explores the history of the advent calendar in a unique style.

You can enjoy Micha’s Adventskalender Puppetry on select dates (Fridays through Tuesdays) through December 30th, 2025. Showtimes are 12:40 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:35 PM, 3:55 PM, 5:00 PM and 6:05 PM.

Check out a full performance of Micha’s Adventskalender Puppetry in the video below.

