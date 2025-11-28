Photos: EPCOT Welcomes the 2025 International Festival of the Holidays with Festive Decor Park-Wide

See how EPCOT is decked out for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Today marks the beginning of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, filling the park with holiday fun, festive decorations, seasonal entertainment and some spirited additions to favorite attractions.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, taking place now to December 30th, 2025, invites guests to celebrate and partake in holiday traditions from around the world. The festival includes special entertainment, decorations, and specialty kitchens spread throughout the park.

Over at CommuniCore Hall, guests can meet with Santa Claus, take the impressive Spaceship Earth gingerbread display, and enjoy some delicious cookies. Check out our dedicated post for more details.

As with each festival, new displays can be seen in the usual locations throughout the park, including the entrance garden before you get to Spaceship Earth. Decor continues as you meander through the park, with banners in various colors reminding you that that festival is going on right now.

The park's main Christmas tree stands tall at the gateway to World Showcase.

As it does for each festival throughout the year, the Germany pavilion's train display has received some festive touches.

Over at The American Adventure, the Voices of Liberty are dressed as Dickens Carolers as they perform beautiful versions of perennial holiday favorites.

Outside in The American Adventure, a beautiful Christmas tree stands tall next to the American Holiday Table food booth.

Familiar Christmas decorations have returned to the United Kingdom and France pavilions, amongst others.

You can see more of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays in our livestream from opening day, which you can replay below.

