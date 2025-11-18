Fill Your Wardrobe with Joy as "Mickey's Christmas Carol" Makes Its RSVLTS Debut

You don't have to wait until Christmas to relive the magic of this beloved classic.

There's plenty of excitement leading up to the winter holiday season, and we are eager for the chance to stream and watch our favorite, festive movies and specials like Mickey's Christmas Carol. This year, RSVLTS is embracing the animated take on Dickens' classic novel with their first-ever Mickey's Christmas Carol Collection.

The Christmas season is nearly upon us, so RSVLTS is taking this opportunity to introduce a new assortment of apparel inspired by Mickey's Christmas Carol, and just like the holiday classic, these threads will have you feeling festive all year long! There's plenty to love here, as this collection features four designs on RSVLTS' signature Kunuflex button down shirts, an all-new Coach Jacket, two vintage tees, a crewneck sweatshirt, and two dad hats.

Fans of Disney's version of A Christmas Carol are sure to love the creative designs included in this drop like the Kunuflex "Oh What a Merry Christmas Day," boasting vintage artwork and sketch-like drawings of Mickey and his pals. Another option, “Season’s Wreathings,” is a cheery green that presents the whole cast framed with holiday wreaths.

The Coach Jacket is black with shiny flourishes depicting Scrooge and Marley's business on the back. Inside, this lining is dedicated to Scooge's monstrous piles of coin. Speaking of Scrooge, he stars on one of the crewneck tees, appropriately titled “Bah Humbug!”

“Yuletide Mickey” is the crewneck sweatshirt in this drop that puts a dapper Mickey Mouse in the spotlight, surrounded by a holiday wreath. Bringing the whole assortment together are dad hats “Yuletide Mickey” and “Bah Humbug!” with embroidered logos of Mickey and Scrooge. Each pair perfectly with the corresponding crewneck, but they also work well on their own.

The Mickey’s Christmas Carol Collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

RSVLTS Coach Jacket

Stay toasty this fall and winter with the stylish Coach Jacket featuring a super fun lining! Each jacket sells for $87.

“Scrooge and Marley Counting House” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - coach jacket

RSVLTS Hats

Top off your look with comfortable hats that are the perfect Disney touch to any outfit. Dad hats sell for $30.

“ Yuletide Mickey ” - dad hat

- dad hat “Bah Humbug!” - dad hat

RSVLTS Vintage T-Shirts

Simple, traditional, and goes with everything in your closet. T-shirts sell for $37.

“ A Timeless Classic ” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - vintage tee

- classic (unisex) styles/sizes - vintage tee “Bah Humbug!” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - vintage tee

RSVLTS Crewneck Sweatshirt

Spread good cheer when you wear this warm crewneck sweatshirt featuring Mickey Mouse. The crewneck sells for $75.

“Yuletide Mickey” - classic (unisex) & women’s styles/sizes - crewneck sweatshirt

