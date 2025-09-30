Classic Horror Creatures Return to RSVLTS as Part of New Universal Monsters Collection

It's Alive! From Frankenstein's Monster to the Creature from the Black Lagoon, this apparel line has all your favorite horror creatures in one place.

Your Halloween wardrobe is about to get a monstrous upgrade courtesy of RSVLTS. The fashion brand is once again turning to the world of Universal Monsters for a freaky new assortment of apparel and we’re quite certain you’ll be dying to check it out.

What do The Wolfman, Dracula, The Mummy, Bride of Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon have in common? They’re featured on RSVLTS’ Halloween collections! Oh, beside that? This terrifying group (and some other familiar faces) are proudly dubbed Universal Monsters and they are the original creatures that first frightened motion picture audiences across classic horror films.

This is not the first time that RSVLTS has introduced a Universal Monsters Collection, but all of the designs are new or presented in new formats (have I mentioned how much I love the Performance Hoodies?) giving fans plenty of creative ways to add some horror to their fall wardrobe.

As always, the collection includes RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button down shirts, plus performance hoodies, a vintage crewneck T-shirt, a Coach Jacket, and 5-panel hat. Several of the new patterns are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles so your whole crew can get in on the fun.

The RSVLTS Universal Monsters Collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

It’s a RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

RSVLTS Performance Hoodies

Perfectly weighted and super stretchy, the performance hoodie is part activewear, part loungewear, and fully comfortable! Hoodies sell for $67

RSVLTS Coach Jacket

You’ll stay warm and look amazing in the lightly padded coach jacket that features snap closure, side pockets, and a colorful interior lining. Coach jackets sell for $87.

RSVLTS 5-Panel Hat

Top off your look with this comfortable and stylish brimmed cap. Hats sell for $30.

RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

Traditional, trendy and totally terrifying! The long sleeve T-shirts sell for $37.

