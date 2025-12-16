Live Your Best Na'vi Life with the Avatar Collection from RSVLTS

These are definitely styles you'd see on Pandora!

The third film in the Avatar franchise —Avatar: Fire and Ash— is about to make a grand theatrical debut, and this is the perfect time for RSVLTS to introduce its first-ever Avatar Collection. Fans of the films and the fashion brand can elevate their wardrobes with 7 new designs celebrating the Na'vi and life on Pandora.

Are you ready to revisit Pandora? Whether you're taking a vacation to Disney's Animal Kingdom to view the floating mountain in person, or just plan to explore the gorgeous moon through your favorite films, you can do it all in style thanks to RSVLTS.

Our favorite fashion brand has just launched its Avatar Collection that features vibrant patterns across its signature Kunuflex button down shirts (available in classic/unisex and womens sizes), and ultra flexible performance hoodies.

For those who really want to feel like a native to Pandora, "The Na'vi" hoodie is the perfect choice. The design features the iconic blue skin and markings of the tribe, accented with small white dots so you can transform your torso into that of a Na'vi!

Then, when it comes to the button down shirts, fans will appreciate 5 incredible looks, including a "camo" look that the RDA would embrace, textbook drawings and details about the life forms of Pandora, and even a style inspired by the Na'vi appear at night.

RSVLTS Avatar Collection is available now! Happy Shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

“Pages of Padora” - classic (unisex) style/sizing

RSVLTS Performance Hoodies

Perfectly weighted and super stretchy, the performance hoodie is part activewear, part loungewear, and fully comfortable! Hoodies sell for $82

“The Na’vi” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - performance hoodie

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

