"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Kermit the Frog, Nate Bargatze, and More to Appear Week of January 26th

Plus Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Kaley Cuoco, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 26-30:

Monday, January 26 Margot Robbie (Wuthering Heights) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man)

Tuesday, January 27 Jacob Elordi (Wuthering Heights; Frankenstein) Niecy Nash-Betts (Big Age) Musical Guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Wednesday, January 28 Nate Bargatze (The Greatest Average American) Joe Scarborough (Morning Joe)

Thursday, January 29 Kaley Cuoco (Vanished) Kermit the Frog (The Muppet Show) Musical Guest The Format

Friday, January 30 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.