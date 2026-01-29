Calling All Muppet Fans: D23 Gold Members Get Early Access to "The Muppet Show"

Kermit, Miss Piggy, and special guest Sabrina Carpenter take the stage in an exclusive advance screening before the Disney+ and ABC premiere.

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get things started, and D23 Gold Members can watch the curtain rise on The Muppet Show before anyone else.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members are getting an exclusive invitation to return to the most delightfully chaotic stage in entertainment. On Tuesday, February 3, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, the D23 Gold Theater will host a special advance screening of The Muppet Show ahead of its official premiere on Disney+ and ABC.

With Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the entire gang back under the bright lights, and pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter joining as a very special guest, the event promises music, comedy, and the signature brand of Muppet mayhem fans have loved for decades.

Produced by 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. The producing lineup reads like a who’s who of modern comedy, including Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey Pictures, alongside David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach for The Muppets Studio. Carpenter joins the executive producing team as well, with Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel, and Eric Jacobson rounding out the creative leadership.

Originally created by Disney Legend Jim Henson, The Muppet Show ran from 1976 to 1981, airing in more than 100 countries and welcoming an unforgettable lineup of guest stars.

Nearly five decades later, with the original series celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, the Muppets continue to prove their timeless appeal.

All five seasons of the classic series are currently available on Disney+, offering fans the perfect opportunity to revisit the sketches, songs, and celebrity appearances that helped redefine television variety shows.

The complimentary virtual event is exclusively available to D23 Gold Members and will include a live chat feature, allowing fans to react together in real time as the special unfolds. However, this is truly a one-night-only experience; the screening will be available only during the scheduled airing and will not be available on demand afterward.

To ensure a smooth viewing experience, attendees are encouraged to use updated browsers such as Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Opera on supported devices. A stable internet connection of at least 10 mb/s is recommended, and viewers can enhance their setup by casting to a television via AirPlay or an HDCP-compliant HDMI cable.

Because the event is web-based, smart TV browsers are not supported, and recording or screen capturing of any kind is strictly prohibited.

Access to the screening requires an active D23 Gold Membership and internet service; participants are responsible for any associated data charges. Disney also notes that viewers should avoid sharing sensitive information in the chat, as first names and comments will be visible to fellow attendees.

As with any live virtual event, access may be revoked if participation guidelines are not followed.

With a major guest star, powerhouse producers, and the enduring charm of Jim Henson’s beloved creations, this advance screening is shaping up to be must-watch entertainment for devoted fans. Whether you grew up with the original series or discovered the Muppets more recently, this special event offers a rare chance to experience their triumphant return ahead of the crowd.





