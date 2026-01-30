Marvel's "Wonder Man" Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Listen to the soundtrack to the latest Marvel Disney+ series, composed by Joel P West.

Following the show's debut this week, the Wonder Man Original Soundtrack is now available to listen to on your favorite streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

The Original Soundtrack to the latest Marvel Television series Wonder Man is now available to stream.

The soundtrack was composed by Joel P West, known for projects such as Shang‑Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Just Mercy.

This marks his fifth collaboration with Wonder Man series director Destin Daniel Cretton.

The soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms.

Spotify also has the Wonder Man Official Playlist, featuring licensed songs from the series along with West’s original score, or you can enjoy the Wonder Man Official Video Playlist on YouTube.

What They're Saying:

Composer Joel P West: “Wonder Man is a celebration of LA, filmmaking, friendship, and the creative spirit. Finding the music to complement it was a fun and deeply collaborative process that our entire post-production team was a part of. Destin and I wanted the score to evoke nostalgia for vintage Hollywood, but without tying it to a specific era or genre. We dug into decades of old film scores and found that some of the extremes and eccentricities in that music worked well for our show, but only if they were rooted in authenticity. Ultimately, it's a story about true artistic expression and human connection, and even the quirkiest moments in our score came from a genuine place of relating to these characters.”

More About Wonder Man:

Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home – a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man.

Alongside, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Sir Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor who was propped up to be "The Mandarin" in Iron Man 3.

Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to check out Mack's review and recap of the whole series.

