"Bluey" Dominates Streaming Again With 45 Billion Minutes Watched in 2025

The Disney+ favorite claims Nielsen’s No. 1 most-streamed title for the second straight year, outpacing every series and film in the U.S.

Bluey has once again claimed the crown as the most-streamed title in the United States, topping Nielsen’s annual rankings with a staggering 45 billion minutes watched in 2025. The Disney+ hit now holds the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year, outperforming every other series and film, kids’ programming, and adult titles alike.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, the milestone comes as little surprise to fans and industry watchers alike. Bluey has been a near-constant presence on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts, popping up week after week thanks to its unmatched rewatchability and cross-generational appeal. Still, the scale of its success is remarkable when put into context.

Despite amassing 45.2 billion minutes, Bluey consists of just 154 episodes, most running under 10 minutes each. That efficiency makes its performance even more impressive compared to its closest competitor.

Coming in at No. 2 was Grey’s Anatomy, which logged 40.9 billion minutes watched across Hulu and Netflix.

However, the long-running medical drama boasts a massive 455-episode library, with episodes exceeding 40 minutes apiece, nearly three times the episode count and quadruple the runtime of Bluey. Grey’s Anatomy also finished second in 2024, reinforcing a trend of large, acquired libraries continuing to dominate streaming charts.

Notably, the only streaming original series to break into the overall Top 10 was Stranger Things, which tallied just under 40 billion minutes watched. Its numbers were fueled by the release of its fifth and final season during November and December, proving event television can still move the needle in a crowded streaming landscape.

These figures were unveiled as part of Nielsen’s ARTEY Awards, which spotlight major streaming trends from across the year. Among the standout winners was Gunsmoke, named Most-Binged Title of 2025. The classic western accumulated 22.5 billion minutes watched, more than doubling its 2024 total. Nielsen noted that its availability on free, ad-supported platforms like Pluto TV played a significant role in the surge, with viewers averaging an astonishing 241 episodes per person.

Additional ARTEY honors went to K-Pop Demon Hunters as the most-streamed movie of the year, while Seth MacFarlane was named the inaugural Streaming Icon of the Year, recognizing his continued dominance across multiple platforms and titles.

As for Bluey, its latest victory cements the series as more than just a children’s show; it’s a cultural staple, a comfort watch, and a streaming juggernaut that continues to punch far above its (adorably small) runtime.

More Bluey News: