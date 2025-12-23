Snuggle Up with New Bluey and Bingo Squishmallows: Now Available at Walt Disney World
We spotted these adorable new plush at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
The Squishmallow takeover of Walt Disney World continues with the arrival of two new Bluey-inspired plush.
What's Happening:
- Spotted at Disney's Hollywood Studios are two new Squishmallows featuring Bluey and her younger sister Bingo. Interestingly, these two plush do not come in the typical circular Squishmallow style, but are more like the actual shape of Bingo and Bluey.
- That could be because they are HugMees, a different type of Squishmalllows.
- Pick these up for yourself from Mickey's of Hollywood at Disney's Hollywood Studios – retailing for $19.99 each.
- Both the Bluey and Bingo plush, as well as one of Muffin, are available to purchase on Disney Store for the cheaper price of $14.99.
Bluey HugMees Plush by Squishmallows – 10'' | Disney Store
Bingo HugMees Plush by Squishmallows – Bluey – 10'' | Disney Store
Muffin HugMees Plush by Squishmallows – Bluey – 11'' | Disney Store
- Over at EPCOT, Squishmallow fans can get an adorable Squishmallow keychain of the beloved dragon Figment.
- 2026 will be a big year for Bluey at Walt Disney World, where fans can head to Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom for the chance to play and dance with Bluey and Bingo!
