Chef Mickey's Celebrates 30 Years at Disney's Contemporary Resort with a Special Magic Shot
The restaurant first opened at the Walt Disney World hotel on December 22nd, 1995.
This week, Chef Mickey's celebrated its 30th anniversary at Disney's Contemporary Resort, and Disney fans can celebrate with a new Magic Shot.
What's Happening:
- Chef Mickey's first opened at Disney's Contemporary Resort on December 22nd, 1995, and quickly became a beloved part of the resort's and Walt Disney World as a whole's offerings.
- Even though Chef Mickey's opened at the Contemporary in 1995, that's not where its story began.
- The restaurant first called the Disney Village Marketplace (now Disney Springs) home, opening in July 1990 in what is now the location of Rainforest Cafe.
- Walt Disney World is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Chef Mickey's with a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot, featuring chefs Mickey and Goofy.
- At Chef Mickey's you can experience character dining and a delicious buffet meal in a bright, happy space. As the monorail whizzes by, soak up the expansive views of Bay Lake and behold the stunning 90-foot-high mural by Disney Legend Mary Blair that overlooks the festive eatery.
- Of course, Mickey and friends stop by during your meal, while each table receives a special, autographed card keepsake.
