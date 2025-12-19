“Encanto” Show Building Now Visible from Within Disney’s Animal Kingdom as Vertical Construction Rapidly Continues

The "Encanto"-themed attraction will be a part of the Tropical Americas expansion, taking over for DinoLand USA.

Vertical construction began on the Encanto attraction coming Disney's Animal Kingdom just two weeks ago and we're already seeing some impressive progress!

It was only two weeks ago when Disney revealed that vertical construction had begun on the Encanto attraction coming to the Tropical Americas expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom. In the time since then, construction has progressed at a rapid pace, with the steel framing of the attraction's show building clearly visible from within the current DinoLand U.S.A.

Heading towards the construction wall-filled pathway towards DINOSAUR and Restaurantosaurus, you can also just about make out the construction from there too.

The new attraction promises to bring the Madrigal's Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.

What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:

More Walt Disney World News: