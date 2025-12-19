“Encanto” Show Building Now Visible from Within Disney’s Animal Kingdom as Vertical Construction Rapidly Continues
Vertical construction began on the Encanto attraction coming Disney's Animal Kingdom just two weeks ago and we're already seeing some impressive progress!
It was only two weeks ago when Disney revealed that vertical construction had begun on the Encanto attraction coming to the Tropical Americas expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom. In the time since then, construction has progressed at a rapid pace, with the steel framing of the attraction's show building clearly visible from within the current DinoLand U.S.A.
Heading towards the construction wall-filled pathway towards DINOSAUR and Restaurantosaurus, you can also just about make out the construction from there too.
The new attraction promises to bring the Madrigal's Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:
- Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A.
- The latter attraction will take over what is currently DINOSAUR — but will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- Guests have until February 2nd, 2026 to get one last ride on DINOSAUR.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios inside Walt Disney Presents, guests can see a scale model of the new land.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
