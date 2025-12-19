Limited Edition Banshees and More: New "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Oel ngati kameie.
Avatar: Fire and Ash is here, and so is a new collection of merchandise celebrating the film now available at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted a new set of merchandise inspired by Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- The film, which was released today, December 19th, follows up 2023’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
- In Avatar: Fire and Ash, one year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives.
- Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin).
- The new line of merchandise takes inspiration from the fiery aesthetics of the new film in the form of new apparel, accessories, collectibles, and a shoulder banshee.
- Let’s take a look at the new items now available at Pandora: The World of Avatar’s Windtraders.
Avatar: Fire and Ash Zip-Up Hoodie ($59.99)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Banshee Plush ($34.99)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Shoulder Mangkwan Banshee LE 3000 ($99.99)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Flame Baseball Cap ($34.99)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Tie-Dye Logo Tee ($34.99)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo Pin ($17.99)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Character Pins ($19.99)
- Currently, these items are not available on Disney Store, but you can shop a lineup of other products available on the online retailer’s official site.
- For those looking to take an out-of-this-world trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Recap: D23 Gold Members Treated To Disney Parks Holiday Traditions (More Present Than Past) in Latest Gold Theater Live Stream
- Victoria & Albert's Earns Another Distinction: AAA Timeless Diamond
- Photos: New Mickey Sunglasses Colors Debut at Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com