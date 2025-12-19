Limited Edition Banshees and More: New "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Avatar: Fire and Ash is here, and so is a new collection of merchandise celebrating the film now available at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted a new set of merchandise inspired by Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The film, which was released today, December 19th, follows up 2023’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, one year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives.

Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin).

The new line of merchandise takes inspiration from the fiery aesthetics of the new film in the form of new apparel, accessories, collectibles, and a shoulder banshee.

Let’s take a look at the new items now available at Pandora: The World of Avatar’s Windtraders.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Zip-Up Hoodie ($59.99)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Banshee Plush ($34.99)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Shoulder Mangkwan Banshee LE 3000 ($99.99)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Flame Baseball Cap ($34.99)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Tie-Dye Logo Tee ($34.99)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo Pin ($17.99)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Character Pins ($19.99)

Currently, these items are not available on Disney Store, but you can shop a lineup of other products available on the online retailer’s official site.

For those looking to take an out-of-this-world trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



