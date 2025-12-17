Photos: New Mickey Sunglasses Colors Debut at Walt Disney World

Come on everybody get your ears on! (Your shades, that is)

If you’ve been waiting for a new excuse to upgrade your park-day look, we’ve found just the accessory for you! A fan-favorite accessory with international Disney cred has officially expanded its lineup at Walt Disney World. New color variations of the iconic Mickey sunglasses that were previously made wildly popular at Tokyo Disneyland have begun popping up around the parks, giving guests even more stylish ways to block the Florida sun while repping the world’s most famous mouse.

The Mickey sunglasses have quietly become a must-have Disney Parks accessory, blending Mickey Mouse’s famous silhouette with fashion-forward flair. The Sunglasses retail for $24.99, and Walt Disney World guests can choose from two brand-new color options:

Light pink lenses paired with rose gold frames, offering a softer, trend-forward look perfect for spring and summer park days.

Dark silver reflective lenses with dark metal frames, delivering a sleek, modern edge with a bit of attitude.

These new styles join the original two colorways that were previously released in the parks:

Dark matte frames with matching lenses for a classic, monochromatic vibe.

Brown-tinted lenses with gold frames, ideal for a warm, vintage-inspired look

With four distinct styles now available, the Mickey sunglasses lineup offers something for every aesthetic, whether you’re going for subtle, bold, playful, or polished. As Disney continues to bring globally inspired merchandise to domestic parks, this accessory feels like a perfect blend of international influence and everyday park practicality.

If Tokyo Disneyland trends are any indication, these new colors may not stay on shelves for long.





