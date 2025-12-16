Uh-Oa! Trader Sam's Grog Grotto is Now Open Earlier Daily to Order That Polynesian Pearl (or Your Drink of Choice)
First your coffee, then your Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Rum.
Guests can now head to their favorite Tiki Room Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort even earlier in the day to get their Nautilus or other drink of choice.
What’s Happening:
- Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto - the popular location for libations (and some snacks) has changed their hours of operation it seems.
- Seemingly channeling their own “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” mantra, the fan-favorite location will now be operating with earlier hours.
- The new hours were noticed on the official Walt Disney World app, My Disney Experience, that showcased the new operational schedule front and center - exciting some patrons who can get their HippopotoMai-Tai now as early as 11:00 AM.
- Yes, the popular lounge space at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort now opens at 11:00 AM, and will be closing at Midnight, giving Walt Disney World guests 13 hours daily to enjoy the popular lounge.
- Getting a bit more interesting, the whole family can enjoy the space from opening until 8:00 PM. After 8:00, Trader Sam’s becomes only for those 21 years of age and up.
- Previously, the lounge space would open at 3:00 PM daily.
- Outside of the popular indoor space, Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace follows the same opening schedule, though it will close an hour earlier at 11:00 PM.
- Despite the earlier lunchtime-appropriate hour, the food menu at this location is still limited to appetizers, and is available from 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM daily.
- The ultra-popular lounge space is highly themed (akin to the highly themed and immersive environments that once populated Pleasure Island at Walt Disney World), with Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto paying homage to a character featured on the Jungle Cruise attraction inside the Disney Parks.
- Famous for its playful atmosphere, South Seas discord, and interactive effects that activate when certain specialty drinks are ordered.
- Tiki-style cocktails take on a new spin here, with names like the aforementioned Hippopotomai-Tai, Krakatoa Punch, and The Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Rum. The location also offers themed non-alcoholic beverages.
- Along with the drinks, the lounge is known for its souvenir glassware, intricately detailed, and usually able to go home with fans (at extra cost).
