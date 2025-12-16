Pete's Silly Sideshow Temporarily Closing, Ousting Characters to New Storybook Circus Locations
And no date for them to return home.
Guests visiting Walt Disney World can find characters with ease, and one of the popular spots to find Mickey’s friends is temporarily closing - though the characters will still be found nearby.
What’s Happening:
- Starting January 5th, Pete’s Silly Sideshow will be shutting its doors temporarily, according to the official Walt Disney World website.
- But don’t worry! The characters found in this meet and greet attraction will still be found elsewhere in Storybook Circus, though we don’t have specifics as to where at this time.
- There are a few theories, including the neighboring tent which serves as dance parties and meet and greet locations during special events, Disney After Hours, and seasonal celebrations like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
- The characters could also potentially be moved to the Big Top Souvenirs retail location. That area features plenty of tables and space available where entertainment was offered during the recent Cool Kid Summer event.
- Both of those locations assume that the characters will be kept inside, or at least covered, as they could appear throughout Storybook Circus, maybe even roaming.
- As of January 5th, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Minnie Mouse will be relocated out of Pete’s Silly Sideshow temporarily, and will be featured elsewhere in the Storybook Circus portion of Fantasyland.
- It is unclear if they will remain as their Pete’s Silly Sideshow personas - Minnie Magnifique, Daisy Fortuna, The Astounding Donaldo, and the Great Goofini, or if they will appear in their standard form while being temporarily relocated.
- No reopening date has been revealed at this time for Pete’s Silly Sideshow.
