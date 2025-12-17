Victoria & Albert's Earns Another Distinction: AAA Timeless Diamond
This comes after the Walt Disney World fine dining location made the AAA Five Diamond list for 25 years in a row.
After making the AAA Five Diamond list for 25 years in a row, Victoria & Albert's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has received an additional distinction: AAA Timeless Diamond.
What's Happening:
- The long-lauded Victoria & Albert's restaurant at Walt Disney World has consistently received praise, being part of the AAA Five Diamond list for 25 consecutive years.
- Now, the restaurant has earned AAA Timeless Diamond, meaning it is one of longest-running AAA Five Diamond hotels and restaurants. Only 1% of the nearly 5,400 AAA Diamond restaurant listings earn AAA Five Diamonds.
- AAA Diamond Inspectors travel throughout North America, the Caribbean, and Costa Rica to verify the 4 Cs of AAA Diamonds: Cleanliness, Comfort, Cuisine, and Consistency.
- Located within Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World, Victoria & Albert’s is a signature dining experience known for its lavish setting.
- The restaurant offers a multi-course dining experience that features carefully curated menus with premium and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world.
- Guests are served a wide range of small courses inspired by the culinary team’s travels, cultural backgrounds and personal stories.
What They're Saying:
- Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel: “AAA Timeless Diamonds are the longest-running AAA Five Diamond hotels and restaurants. These are the trailblazers in the hospitality industry that set the standard others follow. We congratulate Victoria & Albert’s on this special recognition and commend the entire team for delivering unforgettable dining experiences.”
- Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers: “The unwavering dedication and passion for excellence, from the kitchen to our reservations office, plays a role in delivering something truly special at Victoria & Albert’s.”
- Maître d’hôtel Israel Perez: “We want each of our guests to know that the food is an essential part of the journey and our commitment to both hospitality and genuine, gracious, heartfelt service is what completes the experience. The moment you walk through our doors, you are not just dining with us, you are being welcomed into something that we hope will stay with you long after the last bite.”
