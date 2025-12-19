"Hear the Angel Voices": Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to EPCOT This Christmas Eve
Expect to hear some holiday classics holiday classics in the popular echo set. echo set.
Get ready for the long-awaited return of the popular “echo sets” featuring the EPCOT favorite, the Voices of Liberty, to celebrate this Christmas.
What’s Happening:
- The fan-favorite singers at EPCOT, the Voices of Liberty, are known for their inspiring performance of Americana favorites.
- One of the things that devoted audience members like to do is head to their rotunda performances inside The American Adventure pavilion, where the acoustically perfect dome amplifies and purifies their sound.
- These sets, called “echo sets,” are returning for their first holiday season since 2019, singing holiday favorites on Christmas Eve inside the rotunda.
- The set times are 11:15, 12:00, 12:45, 1:30, 2:15, 3:00, 3:45, and 4:40.
- While a lot of fans enjoyed hearing the news, others were quick to point out that they won’t be able to see the show. This is because Christmas Eve happens to be a day where only the top tier Annual Pass - the Incredi-Pass - is able to access the park, outside of single or mulit-day tickets.
- Christmas isn’t the only day these special echo sets are offered. The echo performances, which also feature additional performers on the second level of the rotunda, are featured on Labor Day, Veterans Day, Presidents Day, Flag Day, and Memorial Day. In our video below, you can see them perform on another holiday, Independence Day (the 4th of July), earlier this year.
- During the holiday season, the Voices of Liberty are fully dressed as classic Dickens Carolers, complete with winter attire, perfect for their renditions of holiday favorites.
- If you happen to go to EPCOT for one of these performances on Christmas Eve, be sure to sit or stand as close to the rotunda circle as possible for the best experience.
- For more information about visiting Walt Disney World during the holiday season or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com