Vertical Construction Commences on "Encanto" Attraction Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom

The "Encanto"-themed attraction will be a part of the Tropical Americas expansion, taking over for DinoLand USA.

Vertical construction has begun on the Encanto attraction coming to the Tropical Americas expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering revealed through a short video on their Instagram that vertical construction has begun on the new Encanto attraction at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • Imagineer Jonny takes us through the construction site, which at the moment is mostly just piles of dirt and some structural work, to see the first steel being installed around the backside of the building to support the walls and roof.

  • The new attraction promises to bring the Madrigal's Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.

What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:

