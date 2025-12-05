Vertical Construction Commences on "Encanto" Attraction Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom
The "Encanto"-themed attraction will be a part of the Tropical Americas expansion, taking over for DinoLand USA.
Vertical construction has begun on the Encanto attraction coming to the Tropical Americas expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering revealed through a short video on their Instagram that vertical construction has begun on the new Encanto attraction at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Imagineer Jonny takes us through the construction site, which at the moment is mostly just piles of dirt and some structural work, to see the first steel being installed around the backside of the building to support the walls and roof.
- The new attraction promises to bring the Madrigal's Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:
- Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A.
- The latter attraction will take over what is currently DINOSAUR — but will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- Guests have until February 2nd, 2026 to get one last ride on DINOSAUR.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios inside Walt Disney Presents, guests can see a scale model of the new land.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
